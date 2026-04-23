FO slams Indian propaganda linking Pakistan with Pahalgam incident

The Foreign Office has slammed India for the malicious propaganda linking Pakistan with the April 2025 Pahalgam incident.

“At a time when Pakistan, along with its international partners, is undertaking concerted diplomatic efforts for regional and international peace and security, it is deplorable that India has once again resorted to a campaign of baseless allegations and propaganda to link Pakistan with the Pahalgam incident”, the FO stated on Thursday.

Indian Army resorted to baseless propaganda on the Pahalgam anniversary. India launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan following the attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Pakistan responded by downing several Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale, dozens of drones, and destroying an S-400 defence system.

The war ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

🔊PR No.1️⃣0️⃣5️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ Pakistan Rejects India’s Propaganda, Calls for Responsible Conduct 🔗⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GSIc3gxbUf — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) April 23, 2026

“It is unfortunate that, in the midst of an ongoing regional crisis, India remains focused on weaponising its false narrative against Pakistan for narrow domestic political gains”, the statement reads.

“After receiving a befitting reply to its misplaced adventurism in the form of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos last year, such allegations constitute yet another chapter from India’s playbook of creating a smokescreen for its continued sponsorship of terrorism across the region”, the FO stated.

The fact remains that such propaganda campaigns cannot distract the international community’s attention from India’s continued occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and its denial of the right to self- determination to the Kashmiris, in violation of relevant UN resolutions.

Nor can such gimmicks conceal the fact that India continues to undermine regional peace and security by resorting to inflammatory rhetoric, repeated provocations, and aggressive military posturing, including its illegal unilateral action to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, in clear violation of international law.

“We hope that the international community will call on India to demonstrate responsible behaviour and to refrain from all rhetoric and actions that may serve as a spoiler to ongoing efforts aimed at regional and international peace and security”, the statement reads.