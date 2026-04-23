Fire breaks out at Commercial Plaza near Liberty Roundabout in Lahore

A sudden fire broke out earlier today in a large commercial building located opposite Monal Restaurant in Gulberg area of Lahore, causing alarm among residents and commuters.

According to initial reports and eyewitness accounts, the blaze erupted unexpectedly and quickly spread within part of the structure. Rescue and firefighting teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Local officials said the plaza is Big City Commercial building, and fire broke out on the 12th floor in an office, while most of the inferno remained under control, efforts are underway.

Authorities have cordoned off sections of the surrounding area, and traffic around the nearby roundabout has been partially restricted to facilitate emergency operations. Motorists passing through the area were seen stopping to record videos of the incident, which have since circulated on social media.

No official statement regarding the cause of the fire or potential casualties has been released so far. Authorities are expected to provide further details once the situation is fully contained and an initial assessment is completed.