LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain-wind in Punjab capital city of Lahore today (Saturday, August 26).

The update for today shows the weather would also remain cloudy for most of the day. The Met Office predicted that temperature would be highest level of 37 degrees centigrade at 5pm while it would drop to by 8pm to 32 with cloudy weather.

It has also predicted midnight rains in the metropolis.

Lahore Temperature Today

The temperature of Lahore is expected to remain between 36-38C. It is sunny and cloudy in the metropolis.

Punjab Weather

For Punjab, the weather department predicted that rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal, Mianwali, Lahore, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Khushab, Gujranwala and Faisalabad. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the province.

Synoptic Situation

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country. Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper parts.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Barkhan. Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Lahore (Lakshmi chowk 75, Qurtaba Chowk 70, Gulshan e Ravi 68, Pani wala Talab 52, Tajpura 43, Mughalpura 38, upper Mall 35, Jail road 34, Gulberg 33, Nishtar Town 31, Farrukhabad 27, Chowk Nakhuda 17, Johar Town 20, AP 10, Iqbal Town 08, Samanabad 05), Gujranwala 31, Sargodha 30, Noor pur thal 25, Narowal 21, Hafizabad 23, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 04), Islamabad (Zero Point), Bhakkar 02, Chakwal, Joharabad, Mangla, Sialkot 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Saidu sharif 26, Dir (Lower 26, Upper 01), Kalam 20, Kakul, Malam Jabba 06, Bannu 02, Kashmir: Garhi dupatta 06, Muzaffarabad (City & AP 02), Rawalakot 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 08, Bagrote 04, Gilgit 03, Chillas 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 02.

Yesterday’s Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Turbat 43.