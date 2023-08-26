NEW DELHI – The National Media Center has announced the winners of the 69th National Film Awards in New Delhi here the other day.

The awards were announced at a start-studded ceremony in recognition of actors’ incredible performance in various projects.

Allu Arjun was awarded for the Best Actor award for the film Pushpa while the Best Actress Award was bestowed upon Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon for their films Gangubai Kathiawadia and Mimi respectively.

The Nambi Effect wont the the Best Feature Film Award. Check complete list of winners of the 69th National Film Awards;