NEW DELHI – The National Media Center has announced the winners of the 69th National Film Awards in New Delhi here the other day.
The awards were announced at a start-studded ceremony in recognition of actors’ incredible performance in various projects.
Allu Arjun was awarded for the Best Actor award for the film Pushpa while the Best Actress Award was bestowed upon Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon for their films Gangubai Kathiawadia and Mimi respectively.
The Nambi Effect wont the the Best Feature Film Award. Check complete list of winners of the 69th National Film Awards;
|
Category
|
Winner
|
Best Feature Film
|
Rocketry
|
Best Director
|
Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari
|
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment
|
RRR
|
Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration
|
The Kashmir Files
|
Best Actor
|
Allu Arjun, Pushpa
|
Best Actress
|
Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi
|
Best Supporting Actor
|
Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi
|
Best Supporting Actress
|
Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files
|
Best Child Artist
|
Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show
|
Best Screenplay (Original)
|
Shahi Kabir, Nayattu
|
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
|
Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi
|
Best Dialogue Writer
|
Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi
|
Best Music Director (Songs)
|
Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa
|
Best Music Direction (Background Music)
|
MM Keeravaani, RRR
|
Best Male Playback Singer
|
Kaala Bhairava, RRR
|
Best Female Playback Singer
|
Shreya Ghoshal, Iravin Nizhal
|
Best Lyrics
|
Chandrabose, Konda Polam’s Dham Dham Dham
|
Best Hindi Film
|
Sardar Udham
|
Best Kannada Film
|
777 Charlie
|
Best Malayalam Film
|
Home
|
Best Gujarati Film
|
Chhello Show
|
Best Tamil Film
|
Kadaisi Vivasayi
|
Best Telugu Film
|
Uppena
|
Best Maithili Film
|
Samanantar
|
Best Mishing Film
|
Boomba Ride
|
Best Marathi Film
|
Ekda Kaay Zala
|
Best Bengali Film
|
Kalkokkho
|
Best Assamese Film
|
Anur
|
Best Meiteilon Film
|
Eikhoigi Yum
|
Best Odia Film
|
Pratikshya
|
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director
|
Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan
|
Best Film on Social Issues
|
Anunaad – The Resonance
|
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation
|
Aavasavyuham
|
Best Children’s Film
|
Gandhi and Co
|
Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist)
|
Arun Asok & Sonu K P, Chavittu
|
Best Audiography (Sound Designer)
|
Aneesh Basu, Jhilli
|
Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track)
|
Sinoy Joseph, Sardar Udham
|
Best Choreography
|
Prem Rakshith, RRR
|
Best Cinematography
|
Avik Mukhopadhayay, Sardar Udham
|
Best Costume Designer
|
Veera Kapur Ee, Sardar Udham
|
Best Special Effects
|
Srinivas Mohan, RRR
|
Best Production Design
|
Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Sardar Udham
|
Best Editing
|
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi
|
Best Makeup
|
Preetisheel Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi
|
Best Stunt Choreography
|
King Soloman, RRR
|
Special Jury Award
|
Shershaah, Vishnuvardhan
|
Special Mention
|
1. Late Shri Nallandi, Kadaisi Vivasayi 2. Aranya Gupta & Bithan Biswas, Jhilli 3. Indrans, Home 4. Jahanara Begum, Anur
|
Best Non-feature film
|
Ek Tha Gaon
|
Best Direction (Non-feature film)
|
Bakul Matiyani, Smile Please
|
Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director
|
Paanchika, Ankit Kothari
|
Best Anthropological Film
|
Fire on Edge
|
Best Biographical Film
|
Rukhu Matir Dukhu Majhi and Beyond Blast
|
Best Arts Films
|
T.N. Krishnan Bow Strings to Divine
|
Best Science & Technology Films
|
Ethos of Darkness
|
Best Promotional Film
|
Endangered Heritage ‘Warli Art’
|
Best Environment Film (Non-feature film)
|
Munnam Valavu
|
Best Film on Social Issues (Non-feature film)
|
Mithu Di and Three Two One
|
Best Investigative Film
|
Looking For Challan
|
Best Exploration Film
|
Ayushman
|
Best Educational Film
|
Sirpigalin Sirpangal
|
Best Short Fiction Film
|
Dal Bhat
|
Best Animation Film
|
Kandittundu
|
Best Film on Family Values
|
Chand Saanse
|
Best Cinematography (Non-feature film)
|
Bittu Rawat, Pataal
|
Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track) (Non-feature film)
|
Unni krishnan, Ek Tha Gaon
|
Best Production Sound Recordist (Location/Sync Sound) (Non-feature film)
|
Suruchi Sharma, Meen Raag
|
Best Editing (Non-feature film)
|
Abhro Banerjee, If Memory Serves Me Right
|
Best Music Direction (Non-feature film)
|
Ishaan Divecha, Succelent
|
Best Narration/Voice Over (Non-feature film)
|
Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee, Hathibondhu
|
Special Mention (Non-feature film)
|
1. Aniruddha Jatkar, Baale Bangara, 2. Srikanth Deva, Karuvarai, 3. Sweta Kumar Das, The Healing Touch, 4. Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Ek Duaa
|
Special Jury Award (Non-feature film)
|
Shekhar Bapu Rankhambe, Rekha
|
Best Book on Cinema
|
Music by Laxmikant Pyarelal: The Incredibly Melodious Journey by Rajiv Vijayakar
|
Best Film Critic
|
Purushothama Charyulu
|
Best Film Critic (Special Mention)
|
Subramanya Bandoor