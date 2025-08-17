CDA opens bids for Rs1.4 billion T-Chowk flyover project

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has opened bids for the T-Chowk flyover project.

The Rs1.4 billion project will be carried out at the intersection of GT Road and Islamabad Expressway. Habib Construction Services (HCS), in partnership with ZKB, submitted the lowest bid, 2% below the estimated project cost, making them the likely contractor.

The project includes a 570-meter-long flyover to provide direct access from Lahore-bound traffic to the Islamabad Expressway, along with a slip road for traffic heading towards Lahore.

As per the estimates, the project, which will be completed within three to five months, will benefit around 100,000 motorists daily.

CDA is also preparing to open bids for the Rs1.3 billion Shaheen Chowk underpass next week. The underpass aims to reduce congestion at Ninth Avenue and Khayaban-e-Iqbal/Margalla Road, allowing traffic to flow below while connecting the top slab with the service road.