Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather: Rains, heavy falls expected

PESHAWAR – Widespread rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate the upper and southern parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts of the country.

Under these conditions, widespread rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Hangu and Waziristan on Sunday night and the next two days.

Heavy rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi and Mardan. Downpour may cause urban flooding in Peshawar and Nowshera. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Peshawar’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C on Monday and between 31°C and 33°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rains occurred in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Bacha Khan Airport 09, Dir & Peshawar City 08, Kakul & Balakot 05, Pattan 01

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a maximum temperature of 40°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Bannu was recorded at 39°C.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 69 per cent.