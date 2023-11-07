Honda CG 125 remained the most popular two-wheeler in the 125cc segment and remains the second highest selling product of the Japanese auto giant in the Pakistani auto market, and amid the recognition of the regular variant, the new variant Honda 125s or Honda 125 Gold edition remains equally eminent.

There are several reasons behind the Honda CG 125 success and one of the leading factors includes the bike remaining the first choice for young people who dream of starting their bike journey with 125 bike. The 125 segment can be considered as an entry-level segment for performance motorcycles in light of the Pakistani bike market, however CD 70 topped sales chart for being most economic option.

The newest edition Honda 125s or Honda 125 gold edition gets loaded with eye-catching graphics and fancy side covers, electric start, and backlit switches. With impressive looks and an efficient engine, Honda CG 125 remained the top-selling ride in country while its popularity continues to increase among bike lovers.

CG 125’s design remained smooth as it produces upright aerodynamics for a quick pace while aesthetics and robust performance are no less than the craze in Honda fans. The bike is also known for its durability, easy maintenance, and price.

Honda CG 125s 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Models Price HONDA CG 125 Price Rs234,900 HONDA CG 125S (Gold Edition) Rs282,900

Honda CG 125s Technical Specifications

Engine 4-Stroke OHV Air Cooled Bore & Stroke 56.5 x 49.5 mm Starting Kick Start Final Drive Roller Chain Transmission 4 Speed Constant Mesh Dimension(LxWxH) 1912 x 735 x 1026 mm Seat Height 764 mm Ground Clearance 132 mm

Petrol Capacity 9.2 Liters (Reserve: 2 Liters) Wheel Base 1204 mm Tire at Front 2.50 – 18 (4 PR) Tire at Back 3.00 – 17 (6 PR) Suspension Front Telescopic Fork 103 mm Travel Suspension Back Swing Arm 68 mm Travel Dry Weight 100kg

Earlier, there have been reports about a decrease in prices of the Honda motorcycles but these were rejected by the company as false.