Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather and scattered rains for parts of Punjab during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

A fresh westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts of the country Thursday evening/night and is likely to persist till Saturday.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province on Wednesday night and the following two days.

However, partly cloudy weather and rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal on Thursday evening/night and the following day.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-34 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 31-33 C on Friday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 38 C.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded at 34 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 50 per cent.