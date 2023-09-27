ISLAMABAD –To improve the investment ecosystem, and overcome macroeconomic challenges, and stimulate economic growth, the Executive Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (NIFC) reviewed concrete measures in the 5th Executive Committee Meeting.

The second session was conducted to review the progress of the remaining ministries regarding improving the business environment in Pakistan and macro-economic stability.

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives led the huddle which was attended by National Coordinator for SIFC, Dr Jehanzeb Khan SAPM (Governance Effectiveness), concerned Federal and Provincial Ministers, and high-level government officials.

The ministries presented elaborate plans to remove barriers impacting businesses and improve the ecosystem for attracting investment in the country. The Committee also reviewed various enforcement mechanisms put in place to deal with the menace of smuggling, hoarding and grey/ black market; several lines of action were deliberated upon to hammer out a consensus-based way forward.

Officials also recommended concrete measures and policy-level interventions in the short, medium, and long-term for a sustainable economic revival of the country. The recommendations made by Executive Committee will be presented in the next meeting of the Apex Committee for approval and implementation.