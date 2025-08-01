Imran Khan’s Sons apply for Pakistani Visas, await Interior Ministry approval

ISLAMABAD – Kasim and Sulaiman, sons of jailed PTI chairman Imran Khan, formally applied for visas to travel to Pakistan, the duo’s aunt Aleema Khan confirmed.

In a post on social media, Aleema said the applications were submitted to Pakistan High Commission in London several days ago while ambassador reportedly informed the family that final clearance from the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad is still pending.

Both Sulaiman and Kasim hold National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOPs) and are planning a visit to meet their father, who remains incarcerated in Adiala Jail. Speaking to reporters outside the prison, Aleema confirmed that the brothers have valid travel documents and could arrive “anytime soon,” though she did not give a specific date, citing the tense political atmosphere.

Speculation emerged that the government may reject their visa requests, a move that could prevent the brothers from entering the country. Aleema strongly criticized this possibility, calling it “political harassment” aimed at isolating Imran Khan and preventing public attention on his current condition.

Aleema said the incumbent fovrnment is trying to weaken his morale and stop people from seeing the truth, lamenting as she along wiht others were denied visitation rights.

Imran Khan’s sons to be arrested upon arrival?

PM’s aide on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah earlier warned that the sons of the PTI founder could face arrest if they return to Pakistan and join the party’s protest movement. He noted that the sons hold British citizenship and are unfamiliar with Pakistan’s political dynamics.

Sanaullah criticized PTI’s history of violent protests and said the party cannot be trusted to demonstrate peacefully. He asserted that the government would not permit rallies aimed at inciting unrest and that legal action would be taken against any such activities.

He added that while peaceful protest is a democratic right, dialogue with PTI will only be possible if the party adopts a more democratic approach.