Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; more rains, hailstorms expected

ISLAMABAD – More intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Thursday.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), westerly wave prevails over upper and central parts of Pakistan.

Under these weather conditions, more intermittent rains, gusty winds, and snowfalls over the hills are expected in the twin cities, central/upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday. Heavy rains and hailstorms are expected at isolated places in Pothohar region and northeast Punjab.

On Friday and Saturday, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Shallow to moderate fog is likely in northeast Punjab.

Heavy Snowfall may cause road closure/slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli.

There are possibilities of landslides/avalanches in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat. Tourists have been advised to remain cautious.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 06°C and 08°C on Friday and Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 09°C and 11°C on Friday and 10°C and 12°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, twin cities and parts of Pakistan received rains during the last 24 hours. Snowfall occurred in hilly areas.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 40, Bacha Khan Airport 37, Dir 36, Peshawar (Airport 35, City 34), Malam Jabba 30, Takht Bai 29, Mir Khani 25, Dorosh, Kakul 14, Saidu Sharif 10, Balakot 09, Pattan 06, Bannu 05, Chitral 04, DI Khan 03

Punjab: Islamabad (Golra 33, City 24), Rawalpindi (Bokra 31, Chaklala 23, Shamsabad 23), Attock 22, Faisalabad 20, Lahore (Airport), Jhelum, Jhang, 17, Chakwal 16, Murree 15, Gujranwala, Kasur 14, Lahore (City) Sheikhupura 13, Islamabad (Airport), Sialkot City 10, Sialkot (Airport) 09, Toba Tek Singh, Okara, Kot Addo 08, Hafizabad, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur (Airport) 07, Narowal 05, DG Khan 04, Multan (City, Airport), Sargodha, Noorpur Thal, Sahiwal, Khanpur 03, Karor (Leh) 02, Khanewal, Rahim Yar Khan 01

Kashmir: Kotli 11, Muzaffarabad 10, Garhi Dupatta 07, Rawalakot 06

Balochistan: Quetta (Samangali 09, City 01), Zhob 08, Sibi 06, Barkhan 05, Kalat 02

Snowfall (Inches): Malam Jabba 08, Murree 03

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 08°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Parachinar was recorded at -04°C, Bagrote and Gupis at -03°C, and Astore, Kalam, Malam Jabba and Ziarat at -02°C.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 08°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 100 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 10°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 76 per cent.