PESHAWAR – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rains and isolated hailstorm for Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country on Thursday.

Under these conditions, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in Peshawar and most districts of the province on Wednesday evening/night.

On Thursday, partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is likely in Chitral, Dir, Kohistan, Swat, Abbotabad, Manshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Kurrum and Kohat.

Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 05-07 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Dir remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped to 01 C.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature was recorded at 06 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 93 per cent.