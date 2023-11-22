Pakistan is going through difficult times as the country of over 240 million is witnessing major changes, with dozens of politicians revealing shocking revelations against former prime minister Imran Khan, and the latest to join the list is property tycoon Malik Riaz.

Following internal turmoil within PTI, several close aides of Imran Khan are revealing unheard stories against the former cricket star, and now senior journalist Javed Chaudhry shared a new vlog, in which he claimed that that the property tycoon is set to open new Pandora’s Box in coming days.

Chaudhry while revealing the content of the upcoming interview that revolves around three points. First is the Rs460 billion penalty imposed on Bahria Town by the Supreme Court, role of ex-Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and the alleged kickbacks he received in return.

The property tycoon is expected to make new shocking claims about the 2014 protest, that was orchestrated by influential people to oust then-PM Nawaz Sharif.

He will also shed light on his role in stopping Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif from sitting together against the PTI chairman.

The TV show host did not mention the exact details of interview but was confident that Malik will unleash bombshell in days to come.