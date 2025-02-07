Basant festival 2025 date announced by kite flying association

RAWALPINDI – The Kite Flying Association has announced dates to celebrate the Basant festival in Rawalpindi despite a ban imposed by the government on kite flying due to multiple accidents.

Kite Flying Association Rawalpindi Chairman Chaudhry Iqbal said the festival will be celebrated in Cantonment areas on February 20-21 (Thursday and Friday) while it is scheduled for Feb 27-28 for areas fall in Rawalpindi City.

The association said that they will celebrate the event at any cost. The chairman argued that the government should take action against those who use metal and chemical coated strings instead of banning the whole event.

He said Basant night will take place from sunset until midnight, adding that only while kites should be used.

Last year, kite strings killed several people in Lahore and other cities, ensuing a crackdown against the kite sellers in different cities.

In July 2024, a 7-year-old girl was killed by kite string in the jurisdiction of Khanna police station in Islamabad.

Following the incident, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi instructed the Islamabad police to ensure strict implementation of the ban on kite flying in the capital city, emphasising that indiscriminate action must be taken against those defying the ban.