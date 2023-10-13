The Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Office of the University of Karachi and the Consulate of Italy in Karachi organised a seminar titled Italy: A Destination for Research and Academic Opportunities, at the Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium. The objective of the seminar was to raise awareness regarding the scholarships available in educational institutions in Italy for students from various fields, as well as for teachers and academics associated with education and research, according to a statement.

The cultural coordinator at the Italian Consulate Muhammad Haroon, in Karachi, also gave a presentation on the official homepage of Italian universities. It was explained how and in which category students can apply for admissions and scholarships.

The KU Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Professor Dr. ShaistaTabbusum, said that the aim of the seminar is to highlight the importance of studying in Italy and to make the participants aware of the numerous possibilities and opportunities for studying in Italy that await them and how to explore them. She mentioned that Italian universities are now among the top globally recognised universities. She said that today’s event was organised to provide insight to our students on how to apply and what possibilities are available for admissions and higher education in Italian universities.

Dr. Tabbusum admired the openness, diversity, and plurality of Italian culture and society. She pointed out that Italy is known for its rich culture, history, beautiful landscapes, and culinary delights, but it is also home to many renowned scholars, architects, scientists, philosophers, and researchers. She appreciated the efforts made by the Italian consulate to open new opportunities for Pakistani students.

She informed the audience that the University of Karachi has already signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Naples, and another MOU is in progress with the University of Udine in Italy.