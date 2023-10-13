The cyclist Abdul Razzaq of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) secured first position to win the 50 kilometres long ‘Coach Muhammad BaranBaloch Memorial Cycle Race 2023’, held recently in Karachi’s downtown area.

The engrossing cycle race was organized under the aegis of Sindh Cycling Association (SCA). Featuring 40 cyclists, the race started and also concluded at Railway Stadium, located at I. I. Chundrigar Road after cyclists completed seven rounds from ICI bridge till PIDC House. Abdul Razzaq edged past his rivals by reaching the finishing line in 1 hour, 10 minutes and 27 seconds. SSGC’s ShaanBaloch and AzaanBaloch too performed brilliantly to secure 2ND and 3RD spots, respectively. SSGC’s Secretary Sports, Asif Ansari was the chief guest at the occasion.