Sindh Government has authorized Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi to re-conduct the MDCAT-2023 8n Sindh province. In pursuance of the decision of Sindh Cabinet, Dow University was authorized to re-conduct the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT-2023), de-novo as test conducting and admitting University dealing with admission in MBBS and BDS in Public and Private universities/colleges in Sindh province for session-2023-24.

The provincial Secretary of Health has also issued a notification in that regard. Moreover, the Secretary College Education Department Sindh SadafAneesShaikh has cancelled all detailment/allowed/assigned to work orders of teaching as well as non-teaching employees with immediate effect.

According to a circular issued here on Friday, all detailment orders issued by the Regional Directors were cancelled and employees have been directed to report to their original place of postings. In future, detailment/assigned to work orders will not be issued without prior approval of the Director General College Education, circular stated.