KSA’s mega leap

IN recent years, Saudi Arabia has been on an ambitious journey to transform its infrastructure and economy under the visionary leadership of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman. The full operational launch of the Riyadh Metro is a shining example of the kingdom’s forward-thinking approach to urban development, sustainable transport and technological innovation. The Riyadh Metro, now the world’s longest driverless train system, promises to revolutionize mobility within the capital, with its modern design, daily operations and seamless digital ticketing systems.

This project, part of the broader Vision 2030, reflects the kingdom’s commitment to diversification away from its historical reliance on oil. By investing in mega infrastructure projects like Neom City, and others, Saudi Arabia is not only enhancing its economic prospects but is also laying the groundwork for a more sustainable, diversified and prosperous future. Moreover, this progress goes beyond physical infrastructure. It is also symbolic of a greater shift in economy—one that sees investment in knowledge, technology and green energy as equally vital as traditional sectors like oil. For the people of Pakistan, witnessing Saudi Arabia’s incredible progress under Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman fills them with immense pride. Pakistan has always viewed the Kingdom as a key partner and ally and its meteoric rise in infrastructure development is a source of inspiration. The recent engagement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is promising, underscored by a shared commitment to mutual growth. From energy cooperation to trade and development projects, the two nations have made significant strides. However, the potential for even deeper collaboration remains vast. A stronger partnership can lead to enhanced bilateral trade, exchange of knowledge and joint ventures in technology and innovation. The road ahead holds immense potential, and if both countries work together, they will undoubtedly achieve even greater milestones on the world stage.