KSA pact another milestone

THE signing of Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is rightly being described as another milestone in the country’s diplomacy after highly successful moves by the incumbent government that garnered world-wide support for Pakistan and isolated India in the backdrop of aggressive designs and posture of India.

This is, indeed, shining phase of Pakistan’s diplomacy and credit for this surely goes to the harmonious campaign launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, who, incidentally, have excellent personal rapport with the leadership of the Gulf countries and capitals that matter for Pakistan.

Knowledgeable circles in the two countries insist that the latest pact is the outcome of carefully conducted years-long consultations but it came as a pleasant surprise for their people and their well-wishers around the globe for the positive impact it will have on defence preparedness of the two nations and its potential to serve as a deterrence against possible aggression in the fast-changing and tricky security environment of their respective regions. It surely will have a demoralizing impact on those harbouring ill-will against the two countries and in a way it will help promote a peaceful environment which is a pre-requisite to pursue progress and development in a focused manner. Apparently upset, the Indian External Affairs Ministry, in a statement, said “We will study the implications of this development for our national security as well as for regional and global stability. The government remains committed to protecting India’s national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains.” Indian anxiety is understandable as New Delhi had perennial aggressive designs against Pakistan and the decision of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to treat aggression against one state will be considered as aggression against both, meaning any misadventure in future will have grave consequences not only in terms of military engagement but also economic interests. It is all the more important to note that the agreement is being seen as the beginning of a process that could lead to emergence of a comprehensive defence mechanism involving Pakistan, Gulf countries and may be some other interested parties. This is also evident from a statement of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday that the entry of other Arab nations in the mutual defence deal between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was not ruled out, adding the “doors are not closed” for such developments. At the same time, the Minister, once again, reiterated that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have no aggressive designs against any other country but they are entitled to take steps to safeguard their security interests.

The conclusion of the agreement has sent a wave of jubilation across Pakistan as its people rightly construe it as an acknowledgement of the defence capabilities of the defence forces. It is a matter of pride for people of Pakistan that their defence forces will have a role and an opportunity to contribute their share in the noble task of safeguarding Islam’s two holiest places. The market also reacted favourably to the development as Pakistan stocks rallied to new heights on Thursday following the signing of the landmark deal. Market watchers said the pact not only cements Pakistan’s geopolitical standing in the Middle East but also opens prospects for defence exports, reshaping investor sentiment. The accord is reassuring for potential investors as it also offers opportunities for easing financial and economic woes of the country. Leader of JUI(F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is one of the ardent advocates of the Muslim unity, was not irrelevant when he welcomed the accord hoping it would mark the beginning of a joint defence by Islamic countries. He said the accord should galvanize Muslim nations to resolve their differences and present a united front, adding “Now both countries must step forward and lead the Islamic world in keeping with their capacity”. Understandably, there will be pressures and conspiracies but these can be foiled if the original spirit of unity and solidarity is maintained.