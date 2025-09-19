Strategic significance of Azerbaijan’s Sovereignty Day

TODAY the Republic of Azerbaijan celebrates the “Day of State Sovereignty” which has numerous socio-economic, geopolitical and geo-strategic benefits.

It has become a “game changer” in the socio-economic integration, geopolitical harmony and geo-strategic connectivity of South Caucasus modern history changing geography, geology and geopolitics immensely gearing towards greater trans-regional connectivity, positivity, productivity and participation. Resultantly, most recently inked “Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Deal” has further brightened the economic prospects, political stability and geostrategic sustainability creating numerous befitting propositions for everyone.

Comparative study of Azerbaijan national history reveals that it is a “historic day” that has successfully laid the “foundation” for the independence and sovereignty of it. Thus its sovereignty is a symbol of our national unity and strength. Additionally, the official “declaration” of 2025 as the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty has also vividly reflected its strategic importance. President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to mark this occasion highlighting the full restoration of the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty in line with the principles enshrined in the Constitution.

It seems to have an “ideal combination” announced in recognition of the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution and the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s victory in the Patriotic War. Interesting while delivering a keynote speech at the International Symposium of Ombudsmen in Baku, held under the theme “Strengthening the Rule of Law: The Role of Ombudsman and National Human Rights Institutions,” Aliyev rightly emphasized the critical importance of upholding legal frameworks to safeguard individual rights clearly “demonstrating” strong commitment of Azerbaijan’s government for the “protection” of basic human rights and “provision” of basic necessities of life to everyone in the country.

The President termed this day as “significant” in terms of “reinforcing” and “stimulating” the values of independence and sovereignty, democratic principles, the rule of law and human rights in Azerbaijan. Hence Aliyev highlighted the evolving challenges to human rights protection in a rapidly changing global environment. The President rightly noted that the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms is one of the primary tasks of all states. In particular, recent global processes, geopolitical tensions, the rapid development of information technologies and the transition to digitalization necessitate the identification of new priorities in the field of human rights protection, the strengthening of human rights mechanisms, as well as the activities of national human rights institutions.

The head of the state “emphasized” that Armenia must respect the right of Azerbaijanis to return to their ancestral lands. This is an essential condition for the establishment of peace, reconciliation and human rights in the region. President Aliyev concluded that this symposium will be “influential” in protecting human rights and freedoms, promoting a culture of law, strengthening cooperation between institutions and determining future prospects for ensuring the rule of law. Historically, the Republic of Armenia has grossly violated the UN Charter by “hunting” an aggression policy against Azerbaijan. Previously, while illegally occupying 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territory through military force, it intentionally indulged in severe “ethnic cleansing” against common people of Azerbaijan, destroying its cities and villages, looting the country’s natural resources and committed the Khojaly Genocide, one of the most atrocious tragedies of our time.

Remarkably, following the 44-day “Patriotic War” that began on September 27, 2020, in response to Armenia’s new invasion plans and provocations, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan achieved a “historic victory” over the Armenian army by liberating its lands from 30 years of occupation, it restored its territorial integrity and implemented the UN Security Council resolutions. Additionally, Azerbaijani Army conducted an anti-terror operation on September 19, 2023 which prevented further large-scale provocations by Armenian forces in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan and to restore the constitutional order. It lasted just 23 hours, forced the enemy to surrender and showcased the Azerbaijan Army’s professionalism and heroism. Hence this victory fully reestablished Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and today, the Azerbaijani flag flies “proudly” in all territories where Azerbaijani sovereignty is established.

It seems that despite facing challenges, occupation and deprivations, the Azerbaijan nation’s determination for independence and statehood remained unshaken. Today, the Azerbaijani people have their independent state and the territorial integrity and sovereignty achieved at the cost of heroic soldiers’, officers’ and martyrs’ blood are considered the national wealth of the Azerbaijani people. Hence September 20 is being observed annually as the State Sovereignty Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev’s decree has established this significant day as an annual celebration of the nation’s sovereignty highlighting the illegal occupation of 20% of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territories by the Republic of Armenia in the early 1990s.

This brilliant victory has fully restored Azerbaijan’s sovereignty. Thanks to this glorious triumph, which holds exceptional significance for the Azerbaijani people, the flag of Azerbaijan now proudly waves in all territories where the country’s sovereignty has been established. In summary, according to the Decree No 294 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated September 19, 2024, September 20 was declared the Day of State Sovereignty in the Republic of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan’s independent and sovereign state has built a developed society based on the principles of national moral values, solidarity, humanism, justice and the rule of law have been the greatest dream of the Azerbaijan people for centuries.

Despite external interventions, aggressions and deprivations at various stages of history, its people have preserved its national identity, the spirit of fight, have always been committed to their ideals and restored state independence at the end of the twentieth century. It shows Azerbaijan’s leadership strategic vision of liberating the illegally occupied territories from Armenia. It showcases the highest level of bravery of Azerbaijan’s armed forces inflicting historic defeat to Armenian. It is indeed first giant step towards greater economic “self-reliance” enforcing its national resistance against naked aggression, generational genocide and ethnic cleansing promoting trans-regional peace, stability and harmony in South Caucasus.

—The writer is President, the Centre for Knowledge and Public Policy, Regional Expert: China, CPEC, BRI & World Affairs.

([email protected])