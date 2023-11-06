PESHAWAR – Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) examination was marred by cheating and paper leak scandals and it stressed the need to eliminate corrupt academic practices.

To curb cheating and other malpractice, the authorities are taking stringent measures to implement strict measures. In this regard, the caretaker government has decided to suspend cellular services near exam centers.

Police and other agencies remained on high alert to avoid a repetition of the incident earlier in September when dozens of students were busted with Bluetooth devices.

This time, police and other law enforcement personnel got key task of reviewing, printing and handling of test materials. To rule out any chance of cheating, austerities decided to mount walk-through gates and CCTV cameras at exam centers across the province.

Female cops will also be deployed to thoroughly check the female students. Scores of exam centers have been formed in 11 districts of the region including Peshawar, DI Khan, Kohat, Mardan, Lower Dir, Swat, and Abbottabad.

In another bid to maintain impartiality, administrative officials from various departments will not be involved in examination matters, allowing the police to focus solely on security.