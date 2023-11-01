KARACHI – The Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) has announced another cut in the prices of various models of KIA vehicles as Pakistani rupee made gains against the US dollar.

A notification issued by the company said it is “delighted to announce a Limited time Year-End Celebration featuring price reductions on selected vehicles.”

The revised prices came into effect from Oct 31, 2023. The LMC earlier reduced the prices of Picanto, Stonic, and Sportage.

This time, it has cut the prices of Sorento and Carnival Executive by up to Rs 2,251,000. It has decreased the prices of KIA Sorento 2.4L FWD, Sorento 2.4L AWD, Sorento 3.5L FWD and KIA Carnival Executive.

The price of Sorento 2.4L FWD has been decreased by Rs1,301,000 to Rs8,999,000. Meanwhile, its price on the equal monthly installment plan has been cut by Rs1,601,000 to Rs9,199,000.

Similarly, KIA Sorento 2.4L AWD price on full payment has been cut by Rs1,951,000 to Rs9,249,000 while the price on the equal monthly installment plant has been decreased by Rs2,251,000 to Rs9,449,000.

Sorento 3.5L FWD’s price on full payment and equal monthly installment has now been fixed as Rs9,499,000 and Rs9,699,000, respectively.

The price of KIA Carnival Executive has been cut by Rs. 1,150,000 and now it costs Rs16,000,000.