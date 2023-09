KARACHI – The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday approved major transfer and postings of Sindh police officers ahead of elections.

The electoral body has approved reshuffling of one additional IG, eight DIGs and 31 SSPs and SPs across the province.

The ECP notification states that Additional IG Special Branch Khalid Rind has been transferred as Additional IG Karachi.

It adds Asad Raza has been appointed as DIG South, Asim Khan DIG West and Captain (retd) Ghulam Azfar has been made DIG East Zone Karachi.

Abdul Hameed Khoso has been appointed as DIG Sukkur, Javed Jaskani DIG Larkana, Tariq Razzak DIG Hyderabad, Parvez Chandio DIG Shaheed Benazirabad and Tanveer Alam Odhu have been posted as DIG Mirpur Khas.

Apart from this, Amjad Sheikh has been made SSP Hyderabad, Abreez Ali Abbasi SP Tindwala Yar, Saleem Shah SP Tandu Muhammad Khan, Nurul Haq Rand SP Matiari, Tariq Nawaz SP Jamshoro, Shabbir Sethar SSP Dadu, Ali Bakhsh S. SP Thatta, Shehla Qureshi SP Sajawal, Qamar Jaskani SP Badin, Haider Raza SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Tariq Elahi Mastoi SSP Malir, Hasan Sardar SSP Korangi, Faisal Abdullah Chachad SSP Central Karachi, Irfan Ali Bahadur SSP East Karachi, Imran Qureshi SSP District South Karachi, Muhammad Arif Aslam SSP Kemari and Zahoor Ali SSP West Karachi have been posted.