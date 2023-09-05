KARACHI – Bilal Shah, the husband of controversial TikTok star Hareem Shah, returned home safely days after he went missing from Karachi.

The development was confirmed by the mother of Bilal Shah, saying he reached back home last midnight, adding that his son had did not tell anything about his disappearance so far.

A day earlier, Hareem Shah claimed that her husband Bilal Shah was allegedly abducted after he landed in Karachi from London seven days ago.

She revealed it in a video message shared on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, stating that Bilal had went to Karachi around one week ago and since then he was missing.

Hareem Shah claimed that some people in plain clothes had abducted him in Karachi. “I have filed a report in the relevant police station but there is no development,” she groaned in the video.

The 31-year-old has requested the law enforcement agencies to ensure the safe return of her husband, adding that he had no link with any political party.

میرے شوہر بلال کو سادہ کپڑوں میں ملبوس افراد اغواہ کرکے لئے گئے ہیں۔ قانون نافذ کرنیوالے اداروں سے درخواست کرتی ہوں میرے شوہر کا پتہ کروائیں۔ بلال کا کسی سیاسی جماعت سے کوئی تعلق نہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/lYebJ2clx6 — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) September 3, 2023

Shah, who used to share alleged controversial videos of various national political figures, said she had also filed a petition in a court for the recovery of her husband.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Shiraz Nazir had said that an FIR regarding the alleged abduction of Bilal Shah has been registered on the complaint of mother.