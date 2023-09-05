LAHORE – The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) issues new Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (SNICOP), a registration document issued to an eligible Paksitani citizen who lives abroad.

Any citizen of Pakistan can obtain the Smart NICOP and he/her would no need to get a visa in case of dual nationality. The passport number is a mandatory pre-requisite in case of applying for this document of new born babies if they are born abroad.

NADRA offers two fee structures for Smart NICOP based on the region as it has divided the countries in Zone A and Zone B.

NICOP Fee for Australia, Italy and Germany in September 2023

The Australia, Italy and Germany have been included in the Zone A. As of the September 2023, the Nadra has not revised the Smart NICOP fee for these countries.

How to Apply for NICOP

You can apply for your NICOP by either visiting NADRA Registration Center (NRC) or through Pak-Identity website.

NADRA Registration Center (NRC)

You can apply for NICOP by going to the nearest NADRA Registration Center (NRC).

Following are the steps which you will be following at the NRC:

You will be issued a token

Your photograph will be captured

Your fingerprints and signature will be taken

Your required data entry will be done and form will be printed to be reviewed by yourself

You will be handed over a printed version of your application form.

Once the form is printed and given to you, please submit the form to the concerned NRC after you have gotten it attested by gazetted officer.

In case any of your blood relative(father/mother/brother/sister/son/daughter) is available at the time of application at the NRC, their biometrics can be captured and as a result attestation of the form is not required.

Pak Identity Website

A citizen can apply for Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (SNICOP) by visiting Pak Identity website and have it delivered to your doorstep.