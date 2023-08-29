ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given approval for transfer and posting of nearly two dozen officers of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The investigation agency has sent a letter to the election commission on August 21, seeking its nod for reshuffling of 20 officers of BS18-20. The approval of the electoral body is essential for any transfer when caretaker government is set up in the country for holding of elections.

The FIA has posted Director FIA HQ, Mujahid Akbar Khan (BS-20), as additional director general (South), Karachi, Director Training FIA Academy as Director BMS, FIA HQ, and Director FIA Balochistan Zone Ehsan Manzoor has been transferred as Director Training FIA Academy.

Director Administration, Cyber Crime Wing Islamabad, Imran Mehmood has been transferred as Director FIA Balochistan Zone, Quetta while Tariq Pervez has been transferred from his previous role as director inspection & evaluation FIA HQ to director law (Operations) FIA HQ.

Additional Director Implementation Monitoring, Lahore Syed Shahid Hassan has been posted as director administration Cyber Crime Wing, Islamabad.