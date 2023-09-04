RAWALPINDI – Authorities in Rawalpindi sealed a branch of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in the Scheme-III area of the garrison city. .

Reports said the action was taken by the Assistant Commissioner Cantonment Qandeel Fatima Memon after receiving a complaint lodged by a customer after allegedly finding a piece of steel wire in a burger fillet.

The AC, after checking the veracity of the complaint, ordered the sealing of the KFC branch, the reports added.

KFC Pakistan is the franchise of KFC which operates more than 120 locations across Pakistan.

The assistant commissioner also ordered the sealing of the OMG outlets in Scheme III over cleaning issues in kitchens of the eatery.