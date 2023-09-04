LAHORE – Lahore to Riyadh is also one of the busiest routes between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as a huge number of Pakistani expatriates are settled in the kingdom.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Air Blue, Saudi Airlines and other air companies operate flights this route.

The airfare in Pakistan is vulnerable due to rupee depreciation against the US dollar and increase in petroleum prices.

The national carrier’s ticket prices for the Lahore to Riyadh route in September 2023 for the expats returning to Saudi Arabia ranges from Rs86,960 to Rs147,910 depending on the dates to be selected by the passengers for the flights.

The Air Blue’s ticket for this route is available as low as Rs72,559 on September 29.

The lowest ticket price of Saudi Airlines’ fight from Lahore to Riyadh is available at Rs97,255 on September 29.