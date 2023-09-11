The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather for Karachi during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Monday evening/night and the following two days.

Hot and humid weather is expected in plain areas during the period.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Islamabad, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas on Monday evening/night.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

In Karachi, partly cloudy and occasionally windy weather is expected on Monday evening/night.

Partly cloudy and humid weather is likely with maximum temperature to remain in the range of 31-33 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The minimum temperature will remain in the range of 26-28 C on these days.

Relative humidity is likely to remain in the range of 70-80 per cent in the morning and 60-70 per cent in the evening.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

However, some areas of Punjab received scattered rains.

Rainfall (mm):

Sialkot 04, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 04, Chaklala 01) and Murree 03

Dadu remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 44 C

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 77 per cent.