Karachi weather update: City temperature rises amid weak sea breeze

KARACHI – The city experienced a major rise in temperature on Sunday due to weakened sea breeze and increased atmospheric pressure, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

Chief Meteorologist Amir Haider Laghari said the maximum temperature was recorded at around 39.5°C, registering an increase of 3.7°C compared to the previous day.

He said humidity levels remained at approximately 35 per cent, which kept the conditions from qualifying as a heatwave, although the weather felt hot and humid.

According to the PMD, a low-pressure system near Oman disrupted the southwest sea winds, temporarily halting their flow and contributing to the spike in temperature across the city.

The officials said the temperature was about 4.8°C higher than the seasonal average but clarified that the criteria for a heatwave were not met.

The Met Office has forecast a gradual decline in temperature from Tuesday as sea breeze is expected to resume and atmospheric conditions begin to stabilise.