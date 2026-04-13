Do you know the total net worth of legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle?

MUMBAI – Legendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 due to a heart attack.

Bhosle, who was renowned not only for her iconic voice but also for her business acumen and wealth, was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after experiencing sudden chest pain, but doctors were unable to save her.

Reports estimate Asha Bhosle’s net worth at approximately 80–100 crore Indian rupees (around 10 million USD).

Her earnings came from multiple sources, including playback singing for films, global live concerts, music royalties, and successful restaurant ventures in countries such as Dubai and the United Kingdom.

Over her long and illustrious career, she recorded thousands of songs, which remained her primary source of income. Additionally, she owned valuable properties both in India and abroad, further strengthening her financial standing.

Asha Bhosle leaves behind a legacy of unmatched musical contributions and a remarkable example of success in business and entrepreneurship, inspiring generations of artists and fans worldwide.