Lahore, Punjab Weather: More heavy rain, hailstorms predicted

More widespread rain is predicted in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Tuesday evening and night, and the next two days, with occasional breaks.

Heavy falls and hailstorms are also predicted during the forecast period.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave prevails over most parts of Pakistan and will likely persist in the upper parts until April 9.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, widespread intermittent rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is predicted in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Noorpur Thal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Pakpattan, Okara, Kasur, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Muzaffargarh and Khanewal on Tuesday evening and night. Heavy falls and hailstorms are also predicted in Pothohar region and western districts.

On Wednesday and Thursday, more widespread intermittent rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is predicted in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Noor Pur Thal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Pakpattan, Okara, and Kasur. Heavy falls and hailstorms are also predicted in the Pothohar region and northeastern districts.

Impacts:

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Sialkot. Windstorms, hailstorms and lightning may damage weak structures such as electric poles, billboards, and solar panels. Hailstorm/windstorm may damage standing crops.

Temperatures:

Lahore’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 29°C and 31°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Past Weather:

Widespread rain-windstorm/thunderstorm occurred in Lahore and parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Noor Pur Thal 34, Bhakkar 18, Murree 16, Islamabad (Saidpur Village 13, ZP 11, Golra 07, Airport 06, Bokra 05), Faisalabad, Kot Addu 11, Rawalpindi (New Kattarian 10, Chaklala, Shamsabad 08, Katcheri 08, Pirwidahi 07, Gawalmandi 06), Attock, Rahim Yar Khan 10, Joharabad, Khanewal, Bahawalpur City 09, Jhelum, Dera Ghazi Khan, Chakwal, Tpba Tek Singh, Layyah, Khanpur, Okara 06, Bahawalpur Airport 05, Multan Airport, Mangla, Bahawalnagar 04, Sargodha City, Multan City 03, Mandi Bahuddin, Jhang, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Sahiwal 02, Sialkot Airport, Lahore City, Kasur 01

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 77%.