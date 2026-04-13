PM Shehbaz likely to visit Saudi Arabia within 48 hours

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Saudi Arabia within the next 48 hours following an invitation from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the reports said on Monday.

The reports suggested that the prime minister is likely to travel to Riyadh, where he will hold meetings with the Saudi leadership. The discussions are expected to focus on regional and international developments as well as bilateral relations between the two countries.

The visit comes at a time when diplomatic activity in the region has intensified, including recent talks involving Iran and the United States held in Islamabad, making the trip diplomatically significant, sources added.

The matters related to economic and financial cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are also expected to be discussed during the meetings.

The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Field Marshal Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

Sources further said Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb may also join the delegation, subject to his return from an official visit to the United States.