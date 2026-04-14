Karachi, Sindh weather update; heatwave, power outages hit daily life

KARACHI – Karachi and other parts of Sindh continue to face intense heat conditions as prolonged load-shedding across the province adds to the difficulties of residents, causing disturbance to daily life in several urban and rural areas.

The weather outlook showed that Karachi is experiencing hot and humid conditions with temperatures remaining in the high 30s.

The similar weather is expected to persist in the coming days. The ongoing heat is increasing pressure on electricity demand, resulting in extended power outages in multiple localities.

Interior Sindh is also witnessing hot and dry weather, with little relief expected in the short term. The combined impact of rising temperatures and hours-long load-shedding has affected routine activities, particularly during peak daytime hours.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast windstorm and dust-raising winds in upper Sindh from April 16 to April 18. The conditions may reduce visibility and disrupt transport and outdoor activities in affected districts.

The authorities have advised citizens to take precautionary measures amid the expected weather conditions, avoid unnecessary travel during dust storms and remain hydrated due to continued hot weather across the province.

The overall situation showed a challenging weather pattern across Sindh, where extreme heat in southern regions and dust-laden winds in upper districts are likely to continue simultaneously over the coming days.