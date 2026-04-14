Weather forecast for Lahore, Islamabad as rains predicted from April 16

KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain-windstorm/thunderstorm across Pakistan from April 16 to 19 as a westerly wave is approaching northwestern parts of the country.

Under the influence of this weather system, Kyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to witness rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls/hailstorm (snowfall over mountains) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Kurram, Khyber, Hangu from 16th (evening) to 19th April with occasional gaps, while light rain wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Orakzai, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan on 17th /18th April.

Gilgit-Baltistan Weather

In Gilgit Baltistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm with Moderate to isolated heavy falls (snowfall over the mountains) is expected in (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Guanche, Shigar) from 16th April to 19th April with occasional gaps.

Lahore, Punjab Weather Update

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal from 16th to 18th April. Windstorm/thunderstorm may occur in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Bhakkar, Khushab, Noorpurthal, Multan and Khanewal from 16th to 18th April.

In Kashmir, rain- windstorm /thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 17th to 19th April with occasional gaps. Moderate to isolated heavy falls is expected on 18th &19th April.

Furthermore, rain- windstorm /thunderstorm is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Noshki, Sherani, Musakhel, Loralai, Harnai, Zhob, Barkhan and Loralai 17th & 18th April.

However, windstorm /dust raising winds are expected in upper Sindh from 16th to 18th April.