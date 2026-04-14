Imaan Mazari moves SC for suspension of 17-year sentence in tweets case

ISLAMABAD – Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari has moved the Supreme Court of Pakistan, seeking suspension of her 17-year sentence in a case related to alleged anti-state tweets case.

The petition was filed after the Islamabad High Court did not take up her application for suspension of sentence for hearing. The plea has been submitted through senior counsel Faisal Siddiqi.

According to the petition, the high court had issued notices on February 19 but did not suspend the trial court’s verdict despite repeated requests.

The petitioner challenged the trial court’s judgment as unlawful and mala fide, alleging violations of due process under constitutional provisions as well as non-compliance with multiple sections of the Criminal Procedure Code.

She submitted that the proceedings denied her the right to counsel of choice, restricted cross-examination and recorded her statement without consent. The plea also questioned the appointment of a state counsel against her wishes and reliance on inadmissible evidence.

The petition argued that no offence was established under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

The plea submitted that a request for early hearing was neither accepted nor fixed by the high court and was instead referred to the chief justice, while a subsequent application was returned on administrative grounds.

The petitioner asked the top court to suspend the sentence and grant relief.