Good news for Pakistani commuters using GT Road for travel

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan said that the government aims to bring the GT Road at par with motorway standards.

He stated this while presiding over a high-level meeting of the National Highway Authority (NHA) Punjab Region to review ongoing and proposed infrastructure projects.

During the meeting, several key decisions were approved. The Federal Secretary for Communications, Chairman NHA, and senior officials briefed the Minister on various strategic projects.

Addressing the meeting, Abdul Aleem Khan noted that since the GT Road generates significant revenue, it is imperative to provide commuters with world-class facilities in return. He directed NHA officials to implement modern measures to regulate the heavy traffic pressure on national highways.

The meeting reviewed the redesigning of the N-5 Highway from Ring Road to Phoolnagar. The minister issued orders for the phased improvement of the GT Road, directing that after Phoolnagar, the stretch up to Okara and Sahiwal should be upgraded.

He emphasized that all U-turns must meet international standards to prevent traffic congestion.

Emphasizing the safety of children, women, and the elderly, Abdul Aleem Khan directed the construction of overhead pedestrian bridges for pedestrians and motorcyclists. It was also decided to install barriers to prevent citizens from crossing roads at dangerous points.

The minister instructed that government land should be utilized wherever possible during the land acquisition process to minimize costs. He advised the NHA to adopt a policy of acquiring minimum private land to ensure savings.

During the session, a construction group from the private sector presented recommendations for improving the GT Road, which the Minister appreciated and vowed to consider.