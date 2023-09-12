The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather for Karachi on Tuesday night and the following two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave is prevailing over the upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province on Tuesday night and the following two days.

However, rain-thundershowers are expected during the period in Mithi, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and surrounding areas.

In Karachi, partly cloudy and occasionally windy weather is expected on Tuesday night.

Partly cloudy and humid weather is likely with maximum temperature to remain in the range of 31-33 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday.

The minimum temperature will remain in the range of 26-28 C on these days.

Relative humidity is likely to remain in the range of 70-80 per cent in the morning and 55-65 per cent in the evening.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Nawabshah remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 41 C

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 66 per cent.