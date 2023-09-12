ISLAMABAD – Layers Bakeshop, a famous confectioner who claimed to offer the quintessential representation of aesthetics and taste, lately faced legal action as cockroaches were spotted roaming freely all over the desserts at the display rack.

The bakery said it allows consumers to be swept into a moment of bliss, but in actuality an outlet of Layers turned out to be an infested place where scavenging insects openly ridiculed the tall claims.

The action comes in light of a customer’s complaint about presence the presence of cockroaches inside the display rack of Layers Bakery located in Bahria Town Phase 7.

It was reported that customers filmed the cockroach-infested rack on the evening of September 10, 2023 and AC Memon without any further delay sealed Layers. The Assistant Commissioner herself along with Punjab Food Authority (PFA) officers completed the legal proceedings.

The incident however irked Layers consumers as it opposed all claims of hygiene and sanitation by the bakers.

The bakery will remain closed until a detailed inspection as local administration seems to handle these cases with heavy hands and food safety standards should be of paramount importance.

This is however not the first time when Layers faced such situation as previously, people shared pictures on social media after a lizard was found in Layers Bakeshop’s cakes.

Layers, on the other hand trashed all previous accusations, saying they adheres to the highest standards of cleanliness, and called it false allegations to malign the brand name.