Punjab retrieves state land worth Rs44.5 million

LAHORE – The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab, on complaints of 23 people regarding illegal occupation of state land, provided relief by retrieving 159 kanals of land worth Rs 44.5 million from the squatters.

According to the reports, the departments concerned had made repeated efforts to evict the illegal occupants. However, it was ultimately on the orders of the Ombudsman of Punjab that the land was retrieved.

Before the retrieval, demarcation was carried out strictly in accordance with the law. The Ombudsman Punjab directed that all necessary measures be taken to ensure the retrieved land is not re-encroached upon in the future.

Complainants opined that this action served as another strong example of the Ombudsman Punjab’s impartial and result-oriented stance against encroachments and the misuse of public land.

They thanked the Ombudsman of Punjab for her intervention, which provided them with timely relief to uphold the rule of law.