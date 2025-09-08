Karachi School Holiday Update for September 9 amid rains

KARACHI – Sindh capital and Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi braces for heavy rains and now social media is abuzz about school holiday on September 9.

Amid wet spell, a notification surfaced online, claiming citywide holiday on Tuesday. It said all Public and Private Educational Institutions under the administration of Government of Sindh shall remain

closed due to heavy rains.

Karachi Holiday

No holiday has been announced, and schools and colleges will remain OPEN tomorrow.

As the fake notification went viral, authorities made it clear that alert is “FAKE and fabricated.” Officials stressed that only the government can decide on closures depending on the situation, and no such decision has been taken.

The fake alert spread like wildfire on social media, giving students false hope of a rain holiday. But the truth is clear: classes are on!

The port city was drenched as a powerful monsoon system unleashed heavy showers and thunder across the city. Authorities sounded alarm, urging citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, remain alert, and dial the emergency helpline 1915 if in trouble.

On Tuesday, Widespread rain and scattered heavyfalls are expected Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Badin, Sukkur, Khairpur, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Karachi, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sajawal, Jacobabad and Ghotki.