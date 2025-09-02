Karachi remembers Zahid Malik on 9th death anniversary

Karachi paid rich homage on the 9th death anniversary of Zahid Malik, the late Founder Chairman of the Nazriya Pakistan Council and Founder Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer, recalling his remarkable contributions to journalism, religion, and the ideology of Pakistan.

Zahid Malik, who was honored with the Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2011, is remembered for his scholarly works, particularly his two masterpieces Mazameen-e-Quran and Mazameen-e-Hadith, which continue to serve as enduring sources of knowledge and reflection for readers across the country. His writings and vision were deeply rooted in his commitment to the ideology of Pakistan and the propagation of Islamic teachings. To mark the anniversary, Quran Khuwani and a collective prayer were held at Masjid Emerald Tower in Karachi, where a large number of people, including staff members of the Karachi station, gathered to remember the late journalist and pray for his soul. Similar tributes were paid in other cities as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer Faisal Zahid Malik paid glowing tribute to his late father, calling him “a true Pakistani, a devoted Muslim, a great scholar, and a role model journalist.” He emphasized that Zahid Malik’s life and work remain an inspiration for journalists and intellectuals, serving as a guiding light for those who seek to combine professionalism with patriotism and faith.

The gathering highlighted not only his towering presence in the field of journalism but also his role as a mentor and a visionary who dedicated his life to the service of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah. For many, Zahid Malik’s legacy lies in his unyielding belief in the power of words to bring change and in his devotion to preserving and promoting the values on which Pakistan was founded.