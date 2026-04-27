Karachi, Pakistan weather; heatwave grips city as temperature likely to reach 38°C

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a rise in temperature in Karachi, with the mercury expected to climb to 38 degrees Celsius on Monday.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature recorded overnight was 27°C, while hot and humid conditions are likely to persist throughout the day.

Humidity levels were reported at 78 per cent, with southwesterly winds blowing at a speed of 19 kilometres per hour.

Health experts have advised citizens to take precautionary measures amid the intense heat, warning that rising temperatures can increase the risk of infections and heat-related illnesses.

Residents have been urged to avoid consuming unhygienic outdoor food and beverages, wear light clothing, and cover their heads when stepping out.

Experts also recommend drinking boiled or safe water to prevent waterborne diseases.

Additionally, maintaining personal hygiene is essential during excessive sweating, as it helps prevent skin infections, rashes and allergies.

Washing the face with cool water and using a light moisturiser can also protect the skin from dryness and irritation during hot weather.