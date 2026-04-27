How to obtain Punjab Green Property Certificate? Step-by-step guide, fees

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to declare the Green Property Certificate mandatory from July 2026 for any kind of property related transactions to curb illegal practices.

The Green Property Certificate is an official document issued by the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) that verifies the ownership and legal status of a property.

It ensures that the property is legally registered, free from disputes, and recognized by government records.

This certificate provides citizens with confidence in their property rights, helps prevent land disputes, and allows property owners to use their land securely for legal or financial purposes.

The 10-Step Process

1. Token Issuance & Start of Process: The citizen visits their nearest Arazi Record Center (ARC). After a token is issued, the Service Center Official begins the process for the Green Property Certificate.

2. Details & Fee Payment: Property details are provided, and the required fee is paid at the ARC’s Bank of Punjab counter or via online payment methods (e-Pay).

3. Identity Verification: The citizen’s original CNIC is checked, and biometric verification is conducted via NADRA. Registered mobile numbers and record details (name, father’s name) are also cross-referenced.

4. Review of Ownership History: A review of the property’s history is conducted to ensure the sale/purchase was legal and that there are no outstanding taxes, bank mortgages, or active court disputes.

5. Field Survey & Land Inspection: A surveyor visits the site to inspect the land. Modern GPS technology is used to mark boundaries and measure the exact area.

6. Neighboring Owners’ Verification: Two neighboring property owners, whose records already exist in the PLRA system, verify the citizen’s ownership and possession of the land.

7. Gazetted Officer & Revenue Staff Verification: A Grade-17 officer or authorized revenue staff member verifies the possession in the system.

8. Public Notice (15 Days): Following the field survey, a 15-day public notice is issued. This information is available on the PLRA website. If no objections are received within 15 days, the case moves to the final stage.

9. Final Review & Certification: An Assistant Director of Land Records reviews the case. If there are no disputes, the possession report is verified at two levels (Revenue Officer and Gazetted Officer).

10. Issuance of Green Property Certificate: Once all stages are cleared, the property is given “Green Status,” and the ADLR issues the final Green Property Certificate, which serves as a guarantee of secure and transparent ownership.

Green Property Certificate Fee

In January 2026 the Punjab Land Record Authority increased the fee for Green Property Certificate from Rs 700 to Rs 950.