Earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolted various parts of Pakistan including Islamabad, Swat and Abbottabad on Monday.

Tremors were felt in Rawalpindi, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan and other areas, where people came out of their homes and other buildings out of fear.

The National Seismic Monitoring Center, Islamabad, said a 5.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded on the Richter scale.

The quake’s epicenter was located in the border area between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, originating at a depth of 170 kilometers.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage have been confirmed, while authorities continue to monitor the situation.

This is a developing story…