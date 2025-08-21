Gauhar Malik hails CDA’s infrastructure development in meeting with Chairman Randhawa

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa held a meeting with Mr. Gauhar Zahid Malik, President of Pakistan Observer and Executive Secretary of Nazriya Pakistan Council (Trust), Islamabad. Matters of mutual interest, including the capital’s development and urban growth, came under discussion. Mr. Omar Malik, Group Managing Editor of Pakistan Observer and Chairman OTV, also attended the meeting.

During the interaction, Mr. Gauhar Malik lauded CDA’s leadership under Chairman Randhawa for completing key infrastructure projects such as underpasses and flyovers in record time. He appreciated CDA’s role in improving Islamabad’s urban facilities and commended its ongoing efforts to modernize the capital.

Chairman Randhawa also acknowledged Pakistan Observer’s commitment to impartial and fair journalism, recognizing the publication’s contribution to informed national discourse. He also highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts between public institutions and the media in advancing development goals.

The meeting is understood to have explored potential avenues for cooperation, particularly in raising public awareness about CDA’s initiatives and promoting sustainable urban development. Chairman Randhawa emphasized the authority’s focus on public-private partnerships to deliver projects that meet the needs of Islamabad’s growing population.

In addition, Chairman Randhawa reaffirmed CDA’s resolve to continue its citywide campaign against illegal housing and cooperative societies. Under his directives, a ban has been placed on the sale of construction materials to unapproved societies, requiring vendors to verify approved layout plans and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) before supplies are made. The drive aims to safeguard investors and ensure orderly urban planning.