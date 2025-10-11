Debunking Khalilzad’s speculative rhetoric!

FORMER US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad has once again found himself in the limelight—not for thoughtful diplomacy, but for speculative commentary on Pakistan’s nuclear capability.

His recent tweet has attempted to cast shadows over Islamabad’s nuclear doctrine and says more about his imagination than about Pakistan’s carefully crafted policy of strategic restraint. Coming from a former envoy whose diplomatic career is remembered more for missteps than milestones, the remarks appear designed to stir drama rather than contribute to serious policy debate.

Khalilzad’s suggestion of some hidden “classified annex” related to Pakistan-KSA defence pact is as fanciful as it is irresponsible. It smacks of a Cold War mindset, where suspicion often stood in for evidence. But international security is not a novel and foreign policy is not written on X’s threads. Pakistan’s nuclear policy is not a matter of social media speculation; it is anchored in national sovereignty and guided by the principle of deterrence in the face of regional realities.

If Khalilzad seeks relevance through sensational claims, he should at least base them on verifiable facts. Guesswork is not analysis and suspicions do not gain credibility merely because they come from a former US ambassador. Pakistan’s nuclear doctrine has always been guided by necessity rather than opportunism, developed to address the strategic imbalance in South Asia and safeguard national sovereignty. The irony is that Khalilzad, once regarded as a seasoned diplomat, now resorts to alarmist rhetoric. His talk of “classified annexes” resembles fiction more than policy insight. Pakistan’s consistent restraint, credible deterrence and robust command structures demonstrate responsibility, not recklessness.

Those familiar with South Asian strategic dynamics recognize that Pakistan’s conduct has remained far more measured than the alarmist narratives painted by outside commentators. While New Delhi’s aggressive postures and rapid military modernization often raise ques-tions, Pakistan’s approach has consistently emphasized deterrence stability and regional balance. Yet Khalilzad’s lens appears stuck in a bygone era of geopolitics, where outdated fears are projected onto contemporary realities.

It is also worth recalling that Pakistan has never sought to project its nuclear program as a tool of adventurism. Rather, it has been a shield—born out of compulsion, not choice. To misrepresent it with baseless theories is not only misleading but also risks fueling unnecessary anxiety in an already volatile region. The bigger question is why Khalilzad, years after his official responsibilities ended, chooses to tweet conjecture instead of engaging with facts. If the intent is to generate headlines, he may have succeeded temporarily. But if the intent is to shape credible discourse, then his remarks fall short. Pakistan’s nuclear doctrine remains firmly in the domain of national sovereignty and strategic necessity—not in the imagination of retired diplomats. The country’s record of restraint and responsibility speaks for itself. The noise from self-styled commentators cannot overshadow the reality that Pakistan’s nuclear capability is not a Twitter theory, but a cornerstone of its national security.

—The writer is an alumnus of QAU, MPhil scholar and a freelance columnist, based in Islamabad.

