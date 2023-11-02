KARACHI: District administration has banned weekly Bachat Bazars in Karachi West with immediate effect.

Deputy Commissioner has earlier cancelled/withdrawn NOCs for setting up weekly Bachat Bazars in Karachi West.

But many continued setting up Bachat Bazars even after cancellation of NOCs.

These bazaars are selling used items, shoes, clothes, blankets, utensils, food items, vegetables and fruits.

These makeshifts stalls are attracting huge customers due to comparatively cheaper rates.

“NOCS with regard to all Bachat Bazars being organized in District West have been cancelled/withdrawn. But unfortunately many Bachat Bazars were organized on Wednesday”, reads the letter sent by AC on behalf of DC to the SSP Karachi West.

“In this connection, I am directed to request you please take immediate necessary action into the subject matter as per law/rules/policy and to close all the weekly Bachat Bazars organized within the limits of District West Karachi. It must also be ensured that Weekly Bachat Bazars, who have been close/ shut down by you, should not be re-established without obtaining valid permission/NOC by this office”, the letter reads.