Kaira to meet Zardari

Lahore

Lahore High Court (IHC) on Thursday has allowed Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira to hold meeting with party’s co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari. While hearing the petition filed by PPP’s Kaira, the court has permitted him to meet the ex-president on November 25. It is to be mentioned here that PPP lawyers and chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had failed to convince Zardari to apply for bail plea in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case against him. Zardari said, “It’s my case and only I will decide about it. Let’s see what government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will do with me now.” Afterwards, the senior PPP leaders had asked Bilawal to allow them to convince the party co-chairman on filing the bail.—INP