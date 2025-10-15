AGL76.95▼ -0.37 (0.00%)AIRLINK155.12▼ -1.57 (-0.01%)BOP35.53▲ 0.9 (0.03%)CNERGY8.14▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DCL14.3▼ -0.06 (0.00%)DFML31.06▲ 1.18 (0.04%)DGKC244.19▼ -5.56 (-0.02%)FCCL57.2▼ -0.86 (-0.01%)FFL21.21▼ -0.38 (-0.02%)HUBC218.04▲ 0.52 (0.00%)HUMNL15.53▲ 0.42 (0.03%)KEL7.65▲ 0.54 (0.08%)KOSM7▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF102.47▼ -3.1 (-0.03%)NBP210.57▲ 3.56 (0.02%)OGDC260.64▼ -3.59 (-0.01%)PAEL56.16▼ -1 (-0.02%)PIBTL14.97▲ 0.1 (0.01%)PPL184.65▼ -3.74 (-0.02%)PRL37.14▼ -1.14 (-0.03%)PTC37.96▲ 0.91 (0.02%)SEARL104.46▼ -0.7 (-0.01%)TELE10.31▲ 0.16 (0.02%)TOMCL62.67▲ 0.12 (0.00%)TPLP11.81▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)TREET29.08▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)TRG75.58▼ -1.09 (-0.01%)UNITY25.92▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)WTL1.74▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Kabul, Kandahar under Fire as Pakistan delivers crushing blow to Taliban Military Bases

Kabul Kandahar Under Fire As Pakistan Delivers Crushing Blow To Taliban Military Bases

ISLAMABAD – Tensions continue to unabated between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and now Pakistani armed forces carried out precision airstrikes on Taliban’s Battalion 4 and Border Brigade 6 in Kandahar, completely destroying these units.

This operation comes as part of Pakistan’s ongoing retaliation following provocations by the Taliban regime. Multiple air raids have also been reported in Kabul, targeting high-value Taliban, TTP, and ISIS terror camps, sending shockwaves across the region.

After striking in Kabul, Pakistan’s jets moved to hit a key Taliban military base in Kandahar, widely regarded as the Taliban’s operational hub and the de facto capital of Afghanistan, delivering a decisive blow to the militant group.

Kabul Kandahar Under Fire As Pakistan Delivers Crushing Blow To Taliban Military Bases

Pakistan’s forces precisely targeted the Ghaznali post of the Afghan Taliban regime, located 3 kilometers inside Afghan territory near the Noshki sector, in direct response to unprovoked Taliban aggression. A

These deep strikes come amid significant escalation in Pakistan’s military operations against Taliban provocations and terror networks in Afghanistan.

15-20 Afghan Taliban killed as Pakistani forces foil cross-border attack in Balochistan

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer