Kabul, Kandahar under Fire as Pakistan delivers crushing blow to Taliban Military Bases

ISLAMABAD – Tensions continue to unabated between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and now Pakistani armed forces carried out precision airstrikes on Taliban’s Battalion 4 and Border Brigade 6 in Kandahar, completely destroying these units.

This operation comes as part of Pakistan’s ongoing retaliation following provocations by the Taliban regime. Multiple air raids have also been reported in Kabul, targeting high-value Taliban, TTP, and ISIS terror camps, sending shockwaves across the region.

After striking in Kabul, Pakistan’s jets moved to hit a key Taliban military base in Kandahar, widely regarded as the Taliban’s operational hub and the de facto capital of Afghanistan, delivering a decisive blow to the militant group.

Pakistan’s forces precisely targeted the Ghaznali post of the Afghan Taliban regime, located 3 kilometers inside Afghan territory near the Noshki sector, in direct response to unprovoked Taliban aggression. A

These deep strikes come amid significant escalation in Pakistan’s military operations against Taliban provocations and terror networks in Afghanistan.